KENNEWICK, WA - In 2017 the Boy Scouts of America announced that girls could join their organization. Two years later in February of 2019 the Blue Mountain Council, the Tri-Cities Boy Scout chapter, began an all-girls Boy Scout troop.
The troop is called Troop 219 and it features 23 girls. The group does the same things as other troops such as camping, learning survival skills and all other fun outdoor activities. The idea of bringing such a group to the Tri-Cities came after several girls witnessed what their brothers got to do as Boy Scouts growing up.
"There was a couple of people that wanted to be a apart of it as well, so we essentially had about five girls and we had a parent meeting in order to discuss things and how we would get it started," said Wendy Cicotte, the scout master.
Some girls prefer the group to the Girl Scouts. They feel like it gives them more opportunities to do the things that they like.
"I learned how to survive if I were in the middle of the forest; how to use my resources and many knots to help me,"said Advaitha Motauri.
Those similar interests help these young girls make bonds. Bonds they hope can last a lifetime even after scouts.
"I think it's the bonding part because you get to meet so many new people who have the same interests as you and you are just able to make a lot of new friends," said Reagan Schweiger.