UPDATE: GRANT COUNTY, WA - Grant County Sheriff's Deputies say firefighters have two brush fires under control.
The Cliff Fire burning between Mattawa and Beverly burned about 70 acres.
The I-90 Fire burning near the Wildhorse Monument burned about 5 acres.
No word what started the fires.
____________
Grant County Sheriff's Deputies say there is a wildfire burning east of SR 243 South MP 27, between Beverly and Mattawa.
Firefighters are working to put the fire out along the highway, so drivers will need to watch for delays.
The fire is about 100 acres burning in sage brush.
No homes are threatened and there are no evacuations in place.
Another small brush fire is burning east of I-90 near the Wildhorse Monument near Vantage.
About 5 acres burning in sage brush and growing toward the east.