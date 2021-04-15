As younger populations become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the Benton-Franklin Health District is seeing more vaccine hesitancy in Benton and Franklin Counties.
BFHD Communicable Diseases Manager, Heather Hill, says people may feel unsure about getting vaccinated because of rumors and myths circulating on social media.
"You know, Dr. Facebook isn't always the best place to get your best scientific information," Hill remarks.
The Internet is full of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. Hill says false information online can create mistrust or uneasiness surrounding getting one.
She says people who are vaccine hesitant often need more information to make an informed decision whether or not to get vaccinated.
According to Hill, vaccine hesitancy is not a new phenomenon. People have been hesitant about vaccines for many years, but it is more prevalent during a pandemic.
"We're noticing it more now that we've moved into different phases," Hill says. "[The] younger population seems to be more hesitant. They question the vaccine more. They feel they don't need it."
Since younger people often spend more time online, Hill says it's important to know how to spot false information about COVID-19 vaccines.
Here are some common myths she says are not backed by factual evidence.
COVID-19 Vaccine Myths:
- The vaccine was created too fast. It can't be safe.
- The side effects are not worth it.
- The COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility.
- The vaccine can give you the coronavirus.
- The COVID-19 vaccine will change my DNA.
BFHD has a full list of vaccine myths on their website. Click here to learn more about COVID-19 myths and facts from the CDC.
Hill recommends those who are hesitant about getting vaccinated talk to their doctor and gather more information from trusted sources like the CDC or World Health Organization (WHO).