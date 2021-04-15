KENNEWICK, WA - As of today, anyone 16 years and older are eligible to be vaccinated.
"We are calling it Vax Day instead of Tax Day," says Benton County Fair Ground's Mass Vaccine Site Public Information Officer Ben Shearer.
At the Benton County Fairgrounds, they are able to accommodate 300 cars per hour.
"We want as many people as possible to get vaccinated," says Ben Shearer.
In fact, Shearer's own teenage daughter got vaccinated.
"Most of her friends got COVID but she didn't because she had the vaccine," says Shearer.
Like Shearer's daughter, other teenagers were at the vaccine site waiting to get their injection.
"Now that we are back in school, I was looking forward to being eligible to be vaccinated," says Emma Seppington, 17 years old.
"We want to have high school graduations, celebrations, and holidays again. Let's build a safer Tri-Cities by getting vaccinated," says Shearer.
You can visit Prep Mod to make your appointment. The Benton County Fairgrounds are open Tuesday through Saturday and hours are subject to change, so you can check the website here.