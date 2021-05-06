KENNEWICK, WA - A viral TikTok Video is amongst one of the 75 new in the search for Sofia Juárez.
“But as of recently we’re now around 80 new tips,” says Special Investigator on the case Al Wehner.
Most of them came in April.
“We were not expecting this, we’re definitely very surprised because usually we deal with Sofia’s case more during the anniversary in February and now it’s been overwhelming new leads.” Says Victoria Juárez, Juárez family spokesperson.
In fact, one of those new leads was a viral TikTok video.
The TikTok video comes from an account with the username @akayalla with a following of over 80 thousands followers. Aka y Allá goes around interviewing people in Culiacán, Sinoloa in Mexico for comedic purposes. But what started out as a comedic video quickly turned somber.
In the video, Allá asks the girl, who appears to be homeless, how old she is. She says she’s around 22 but that it doesn’t really matter about her birthday because she was kidnapped at a young age. She then proceeds to say hi to her grandparents and asks them to come and get her because she doesn’t know where she is from.
Over 1,000 comments soon circulated on the video. People in both the U.S. to Mexico we’re wondering if this could be Sofia. Sofia would have been 23 this year.
“When we saw the video, we were very nervous. There are some similarities in the way she looks compared to our family.” Says Victoria Juárez.
Now, Kennewick Police are trying to contact the young girl in the video.
“We’ve been in contact with people in Mexico who say they’re her family and they say it’s not Sofia. But we are working to confirm that.” Says Lieutenant Aaron Clem.
Once they can contact this young woman, they can obtain a DNA sample and compare it to that of the Juarez family, to see if it’s a match.
Unfortunately, being that these people are in Mexico, this makes it more difficult for Kennewick Police to make more headway in the investigation across borders.
A new lead also stated that a credible witness shared they saw a girl matching the description of Sofia on S. Washington Street near East 15th Avenue. They said they saw this female be approached and be taken by someone else as she cried.
An occupied van was also seen on a nearby street. This van is described to be light blue or gray/silver and an early 1970s to 1980s full sized panel with no windows, like a work-type van. This was seen on February 4, 2003 between 8-9:15pm.
Police are seeking any further information and details about this van. If you know of anything you can contact Special investigator Al Wehner at 509-582-1331 or al.wehner@ci.kennewick.wa.us and also make a report on Sofia Juarez’s website.