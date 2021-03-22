Virtual 5K aims to raise awareness to child abuse and neglect

KENNEWICK, WA - As we get closer to April, we are getting ready for National Child Abuse Prevention Month by helping you spot the signs of child abuse.
In the month of April, Safe Harbor will host a virtual 5K to raise awareness and funds for the community they serve.
Safe Harbor has been around for more than two decades. They help local at risk youth and families.
"Oh goodness, that is the best part of my job is hearing all the success stories. I would run into some of the children who have been through our program and knowing that we've made an impact in their life has been incredible," Sara Harpster said.
Harpster said those kids are reengaged with school and go on to continue with college or the workforce.
"We can help with enrolling in school, keeping them active and engaged in society in a healthy manner, getting them off the street and out of the gang activity that they might be in and really giving them a path towards a brighter future," Harpster said.
However, the pandemic has brought challenges to Safe Harbor. Harpster said she has been a little bit more difficult.
"We are seeing a higher tick of issues within the homes. You will see a lot of isolation. It's harder to get in touch with those teens that are needing our services," Harpster said.
They run several trauma intervention programs, like their comprehensive program for those who are in preschool to 2nd grade. It is for those who are struggling with things like sexual and physical abuse.
"We spend some time with them. We give them coping skills, build renaissance training. If they need interview clothes, we are there for them. If they are set up in their new home, we are able to help them with family assistance," Harpster said.
They have a flagship program, My Friend's Place, which is the only teen shelter in our area.
"Our homeless teen population is our most vulnerable population in the area. They really try to blend in. They don't want you to know that they are homeless. So, they don't come to you for help," Harpster said.
They also have other outreach programs for parents called "Incredible Years."
"That really helps the family reconnect and gives the parents the tools that they need to. Of course, reforced what they are learning at our agency and make sure they have some long continued success," Harpster said.
To support Safe Harbor, you can participate in their first virtual 5k. For more information on how to sign up or about the non-profit's programs, you can head to their website by clicking here.