Walla Walla Sweet Onion harvesting is underway

The Walla Walla Sweet Onion is a summer onion. If you have never had a Walla Walla Sweet, when you bite into the onion, you get a big water explosion in your mouth, because there is a lot of water in the onion. That's followed by a nice, sweet onion flavor.
This year, the harvest for the Walla Walla Sweet Onions started on June 4th, which is pretty early.
Normally, it is on the 10th or 14th. Harvest runs until mid-August. Walla Walla Sweet Onions have been around since 1905.
Micheal Locati, the owner of Locati Farms said it is pretty hard work taking care of the onions.
He said they are up and out in the fields at 3 a.m.
"It's hard to go to the grocery store and buy expensive things or things that seem that they are more expensive, but there is not a lot of machines out here. It's heavy duty. It is heavy duty. I mean this guy is going to pick up a 10,000 pounds of onions in one day, roughly," he said.
They try to leave the fields before it gets too hot.
If you would like to try a Walla Walla Sweet Onion, just go to any major retailer.