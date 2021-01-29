Washington State Business Connection creates more networking opportunities

TRI-CITIES, WA - Two women in our area started an organization to bring the community and its business owners together.
One of the reasons Washington State Business Connections (WSBC) was created was because the founders of the organization saw a need to bring businesses together.
"Business is all about relationships, and we knew that an organization - people feel like they can come throughout the state, because we all know that our counties reply on business from out of town," the president of WSBC and mayor of Grandview, Gloria Mendoza said.
"We just thought we were in the need of bringing people together," the vice president of WSBC, Fatima Alvarez said.
Founders of the organization want to bring business owners together to network and build relationships.
"The idea was that we would start an organization that offers bilingual opportunities for businesses to come together," Mendoza said.
Alvarez said they have seen a positive reaction from the people who have attended their meetings.
"I've noticed a lot of people getting benefited from it and that makes me feel very proud of it," Alvarez said.
They say they have a lot of success stories from people who have built relationships in the meetings.
"Of course, we have a section in the meeting where it's about the business. The businesses are able to introduce what they do, who is their customer, and they like the fact that it allows them the opportunity to introduce themselves and their business," Mendoza said.
Mendoza has been in business for more than half her life.
"At the beginning of my career, I used to take things very serious and I think sometimes we forget and what makes us successful in business is we are dealing with other business owners, and we reply on one another," Mendoza said.
They hope to take the organization outside the area.
"One of our personal goals through Fatima and is to really bring the state together to make sure that businesses in the west side can bring business to this side of the state. That's the fun part being able to expand our business all over the state," Mendoza said.
You are invited to their next meeting in Yakima, WA on February 17. You can find more information on their Facebook page at Washington State Business Connection.