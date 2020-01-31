RICHLAND, WA - "Wheel of the Waste" is an internal mechanical tree installation, that "breathes" with mechanical movements. It opens its branches inviting you to go inside.
The art piece is made of used plastic grocery bags and water bottles that Washington State University's professor of Fine Arts and Digital Media, Sena Clara Creston saved for the past three years.
University professor Creston, a New York City native, said she did not grow up with a whole lot of wild life and nature. Instead, she said she grew up seeing plastic bags floating around the city. She wants to recycle that trash into something with a better meaning.
"I am thinking about this as things that are really helpful and people need and want," Professor Creston said. "But they are destroying our planet and covering it with plastic. So we think about it as a sweet and supportive environment that maybe is trying to consume us and take over."
The grand opening for WSU Fine Art Faculty Exhibition will start January 31, 2020, at five p.m. at WSU Art Center. It will be featuring art from sixteen different fine arts faculty and staff, including Professor Creston, from all three campuses: Pullman, Vancouver and Tri-Cities. You will also see photography, paintings, and sculptures.
The art exhibit is free and open to everyone. WSU encourages you to share the exhibit and event by tagging @WSUTCArtCenter.