KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are serving an eviction notice to two people in a home on S. Dennis Street, with warrants for evidence of narcotics in the home. This is the same home police visited about a month ago, where they arrested a woman threatening others with a hammer.

Police arrested two people who temporarily barricaded themselves in an outbuilding in the back of the property. Police are now searching the home for the suspected narcotics.