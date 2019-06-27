Watch again

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are serving an arrest warrant to two people in a home on S. Dennis Street, with warrants for evidence of narcotics in the home. There were multiple people in the home when they served them, but the home had an eviction notice for tomorrow.

Police let them leave before arresting the two individuals with warrants for their arrests.

This is the same home police visited about a month ago, where they arrested a woman threatening others with a hammer.

Police arrested two people who temporarily barricaded themselves in an outbuilding in the back of the property. Police are now searching the home for the suspected narcotics.