NEW YORK - A distracted driver flips his car after slamming into the back of another vehicle.
The crash happened March 24th on New York's Taconic State parkway.
A camera on the back of a New York State Department of Transportation vehicle captured the moment a black BMW rear-ended the truck.
The car then ricocheted into the highway divider and flipped over.
NYSDOT took the video to social media to caution drivers about the dangers of distracted driving following the horrific crash.
It's not clear if the driver was hurt in the crash.
The collision caused significant damage to the BMW.
