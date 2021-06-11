KENNEWICK, WA - If you plan to hit the water this summer, there are some safety tips to keep in mind.
Before taking a dip in the pool, it's important for every family member to know about water safety.
"Kids want to come and they want to have fun and they don't understand all of the dangers. So, things like breath-holding contests. Those can actually be really dangers. It deprives the brain of oxygen and could lead to someone being unconscious under the water. Kids do not know that. They think it's cool to see how long they can hold their breath for," Kelli Dunfee, the aquatic director of Pacific Clinic of Kennewick, said.
Dunfee said there are some important things to keep in mind to make sure you are enjoying the pools safely.
"Every kid, who does not want to do a back flip into the pool, but they may not know the water is not deep enough," she said.
That's why they recommend adult supervision for kids at all times and following the posted pool rules.
"If you don't know what the rules are, they are usually posted. They have to be in the sign somewhere. So, it is great to get yourself familiar with those whether ever you are at," Dunfee said. "You either swim where a lifeguard is present or you swim in a buddy system, where you always have somebody there who could go get help if needed."
For young kids and those who cannot swim on their own, she suggests to have an adult in the water with them. It is also important to learn cpr and first aid, so you can help anybody that you are with.
"Find a CPR class. American Red Cross puts on a great program, you can go to their website and find multiple classes," she said.
Do not forget to stay hydrated and put your sunscreen on. Most importantly, she suggests learning how to swim.
"We suggest that kids are in the water from a very young age. Our swim program starts at four months old. So, get your kids in the water. Get them into swim lessons, especially over the summer," she said.
If your kids have never been on or around water before, Dunfee suggests to start small whether that is at the park or a splash pad. You want to get them used to water spraying on their face and things like that.