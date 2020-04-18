In the forecast Saturday, we have a low pressure system moving south east from British Columbia through Washington and parts of Oregon.
With that brings scattered showers and a chance of thunder storms.
The Cascade Mountains will see the most of that moisture late in the afternoon.
Later Saturday evening and into Sunday, we dry out and warm up.
Monday and Tuesday stay dry and in the upper 70's.
Wednesday we can expect rain in the Tri-Cities and Yakima.
We dry out again on Thursday and stay dry Friday.
We can expect to keep those warm and dry conditions through next weekend.