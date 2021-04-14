Website created to help find Sofia Juarez; New investigation updates and leads

KENNEWICK, WA - 18 years ago in 2003, Sofia Juarez went missing at only 4 years old. She was last seen on the 100th Block of East 15th Avenue in Kennewick. It was the day before her 5th birthday.
To this day, Kennewick Police Department has not given up the search in looking for Sofia.
"Sofia Juarez's case is one of our top priority cases," says Kennewick Police Department's Lieutenant Aaron Clem.
Now, KPD has unveiled a new website dedicated to Sofia Juarez's investigation. The website has information on the case, will post periodic new updates, and has a tab for anyone to submit a lead.
"Most importantly, people can send leads or anything they might know. Any lead helps." says Clem.
In fact, Clem says that to this day, the police department continues to get new leads. Back in February, the Kennewick Police Department hosted an event where two semi-trucks were unveiled with Sofia's face on it. This was for the program Homeward Bound, one of the many efforts to raise awareness on Sofia's case and bring her home.
"After that event, we got many new calls and leads. Leads keep coming in and each new lead makes us closer and closer to finding Sofia and arresting whoever may have abducted her." says Clem.
"We beg the community to please help us. If you know anything, please let us know." cried Ignacia Juarez, Sofia's grandmother back in February.
Any new lead helps. Submitted leads can be either by name or anonymously. Visit the website here. You can also call 509-628-0333.