West Richland becoming a "Zoom town"

WEST RICHLAND, WA - The city of West Richland is becoming a "Zoom Town."
According to the United State Census Bureau, more than 1,000 people have moved into West Richland in just the last year alone.
A real estate broker at Professional Realty Services Tri-Cities, Fatima Alvarez said the area is continuing to grow with more people interested in moving in.
"It is one of the safest cities, here in the area of Tri-Cities. There are a lot of people who like the community. It is very safe and the schools are really safe in different aspects," Alvarez said.
She said newcomers are also interested in West Richland, because of the quality of the homes.
"They choose West Richland because they are nice and big houses and accessible compared to the bigger cities, like Seattle and Oregon," Alvarez said.
The average house for sale in West Richland is $340K.
"The price has grown since the last five years. But, I will repeat myself, they are accessible prices compared to big cities like in California and Seattle," she said.
If you are in a position to buy a home, Alvarez recommends doing it now, because of low interest rates.
"I do want to mention it your credit score is important. The better credit you have, the better competitive interests they will offer you in the banks," Alvarez said.
Even though the pandemic, Alvarez said they have continued to sell houses. She said it is too soon to tell when the prices of homes will drop.
For more information on houses in the Tri-Cities you can contact Fatima at 509.851.5228 or email her at alvarezfatima12@gmail.com.