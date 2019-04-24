WEST RICHLAND, WA - The votes are in and West Richland will be getting a new police facility.
As of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, 61.31 percent voted in favor of the $12 million bond passing and 38.69 percent voted against it.
"It's been a long process, the whole process started well over two years ago. you know. Making the case -what we need, what we are asking for and why to meet the needs of the growing community. Fortunately the citizens agreed," says Chief of Police, Ben Majetich.
The next step for the police department is to acquire land. The land they are looking at purchasing is near Benton County Fire District #4 on Bombing Range Rd.
Construction is expected to start sometime next year and the West Richland Police Department hopes the facility to be up and running by the end of 2021.
If you want a background of this bond read here: https://www.nbcrightnow.com/news/west-richland-city-council-considers-police-facility-bond-for-ballot/article_80d5cfac-f417-11e8-83fa-2f66a688b6c3.html
Here is all the information about the process: http://www.westrichland.org/proposed-police-facility-information/?fbclid=IwAR0SIrBXwR9OFa-nVsm5tkf3yD81aqJdnU5nmPtghH6D7MqkwYlxRjCg4os