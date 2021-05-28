KENNEWICK, WA - Speaking of Memorial weekend activities, it also comes with the unofficial start of camping season.
Whether you are camping in a tent, taking an RV or doing something a little more glam, there are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to camping food.
Before you even leave the house, "don't go unprepared. Definitely pack a little extra then, not enough. Because you don't want to be stuck out there, and you are waiting for food and starving. Like one of those survivors shows, trying to eat bugs or something like that," Matt Boehnke with Ranch & Home said.
A backpacking trip requires much different meal planning than tent camping at a campsite or camping in an RV. For backpacking, Matt said it is important to consider that you won't have a cooler, so camping meals that do not require refrigeration are a must.
"Easy enough to fit into, small enough to fit in a backpack. Throw a few of those in there. Especially for just a quick, one day hike or two day trip or so," he said.
All meals must be portable.
"Very light weight so you are not hiking around big heavy stuff, breaking your back," he said.
But when it comes to food for tents at a campsite, "you can def bring more, because you are not just walking around with this is the back. But if you are just sitting there, at a camp site with a tent, you can a cooler would probably be good like with a campfire like some hotdogs or something," Matt said.
But if you bring an RV, "It's a whole different ball park. I used to do that quite a bit. We had a full stock fridge, pantry chips, pretty much like if you are at home. So, I am just like I'll just heat this up in a microwave and eat that. It's a lot different than just going out hiking, backpack camping," he said.
This means you can bring ingredients you typically use to make meals at home.
Do not forget to always pack water and if you go backpack camping, you might need a fire starter.