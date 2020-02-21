White Bluffs Elementary students create their own fundraiser to help those in need in the Tri-City community

Richland, WA - A group of six White Bluffs Elementary students are getting ready to present their community service project in March. The group named "The Community Kids" want to help people in need in our community.
"The Community Kids" has been working on their project since the beginning of this school year as part of the Destination Imagination competition.
Destination Imagination (DI) is a volunteer and student led program that provides a platform for students to learn creative problem solving techniques. At the beginning of the school year, DI offers seven engaging Team Challenges to teach the creative process.
This group of kids chose to tackle the Service Learning challenge. One of the students, Beckett Sleanan, said the students run the project.
“We get to work independently and there isn’t much help,” Sleanan said.
What Sleanan means is they do not get much help from adults.
The team has two adult team leaders, however, they are only there to help keep the team on track. They cannot help or interfere with the team’s solution.
Amy Morris, one of the team leaders for "The Community Kids," said she loves seeing the kids work on their project on their own.
“I think sometimes as adults, we think of all the negative reasons why things can’t happen and the kids don’t have that, so they can take their biggest ideas and totally run with them," Morris said. "And I love seeing them do that.”
To tackle the Service Learning challenge, the team coordinated with the Safe Harbor Support Center to raise more than a thousand dollars to provide to families in need. They also created their own fundraiser.
Back in January, "The Community Kids" organized an event called “Glow in the Dark Party.” The kids put the entire event together on their own.
"The Community Kids" called to make reservations, went to local businesses for support, and sold baked goods. They even coordinated with a local band to perform. All of this to raise money for the homeless community.
The other team leader, Jamie Adams said these DI challenges help kids look at the bigger picture of what is going on in the community. She said it helps give them a platform to do something about it.
“I think it’s natural in kids, they are born with that part that really does want to help, so we are just helping them bring that to life and show them the step that they acquire to really step forward and move into that," Adams said.
Both team leaders are happy to see how supportive the community has been. They encourage parents who have kids with big imaginations and lots of ideas to seek out a team to join.
“The Community Kids” are presenting their solution March 7th at Richland High School for the local tournament. It will not be your typical presentation. They will be acting out a performance based on their work.
If they qualify here they then move on to the state and national level tournaments. And if they win there, they get invited to showcase at Global Finals the world’s largest celebration of student creativity in May.