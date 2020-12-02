White Pass Ski Resort opened for this winter season but has new COVID-19 safety precautions in place. They want people to plan ahead and buy tickets online to avoid crowds, which may lead to a potential capacity limit according to their website.
A face mask or face covering is required at all times and the resort no longer offers lockers, so belongings must remain in vehicles.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has crews snow plow White Pass every day but they can find roads harder to maintain if it snows more than one inch in an hour.
“I’ve worked at the Department of Transportation for I think 14 years now, and White Pass has probably closed maybe two or three times, we rarely worry about that pass," said WSDOT Public Information Officer, Summer Derrey.
Vehicle spinouts are the main reason for mountain pass closures. Derrey said to talk with your tire dealership to make sure your tires are safe for travel this winter or if you need to purchase snow tires or chains.
Snoqualmie Pass sees over 25 thousand drivers daily while White Pass sees under four thousand. Derrey said White Pass is an easier mountain pass to maintain because it only has two traffic lanes.
Derrey said if you are planning to ski or snowboard this winter to pay close attention to pass reports online and be prepared for long travel times.