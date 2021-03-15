KENNEWICK, WA - Health officials have given out more than 30,000 vaccines at the mass vaccine site in Kennewick, but they still have leftover doses.
Shyanne Palmus, a PIO for the vaccination site said a small amount of people do not show up for their vaccination appointment. Mainly because, there have been mistakes in people registering some signing up for multiple appointments.
Palmus said it is a small amount of people who do not show up for their vaccination appointment, a number that changes daily.
"When it comes to no shows that can be a complicated topic. Some of our numbers say that we have a higher no show rate than we do, mainly because there's been mistakes in people registering," Palmus said.
When you register, you will get a confirmation right away. But the confirmation email might take a little bit of time.
"We've had some people that have registered multiple times for multiple appointments, but they still show up for one. So, they are still showing up for their vaccines, but the system says that they have multiple appointments," Palmus said.
Palmus recommends being patient and wait for the confirmation email to come in.
They adjust as they need to, with a holding line. However, she said you must still be eligible for the vaccine to be in that holding line.
"We have very few vaccinations left over at the end of the day. So, to qualify to wait in the holding line, you still have to be eligible for the current phase: which is 1A Tier 1, 1A Tier 2 and 1B Tier 1," Palmus said.
She said they are working hard to make sure none of the vaccines go to waste.
"Our on site team here and operations and vaccination distributions, they have been doing a fantastic job making sure that we don't waste any vaccinations and they go to the people who need them the most," Palmus said.
Palmus said the best thing you can do to check for changes about the vaccinations is to go to PrepMod.doh.wa.gov.