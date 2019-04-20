Saturday is widely celebrated in cannabis culture. Washington State Patrol tells NBC Right Now that they will be adding extra patrols on the roadway today.
Trooper Chris Thorson tells us that the last time April 20th fell on a Saturday there were more collisions nationwide than on Superbowl Sunday.
He wants to emphasize that driving impaired is extremely dangerous, not only for you but other drivers on the roadway.
If you do plan on using marijuana there are a lot of options here in Tri-Cities- Uber, Lyft, Taxis or friends. So WSP says there should be no excuse for anyone driving high or stoned.
WSP also wants to remind everyone that if you're going to consume alcohol and marijuana it might double the effects so do not get behind the wheel!
If you do arrested for a DUI there are a lot of consequences that could happen to you, including jail time court fees, license suspension and attorney fees.