TRI-CITIES,WA- Winter weather arrived in the Tri-Cities Monday afternoon prompting multiple crashes and horrible road conditions.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson posted on Twitter Monday evening that from 2-6 p.m. that WSP in the region reported over 60 crashes due to the inclement weather.
Trooper Thorson cautioned drivers traveling in the area to limit your time on the road.
WSDOT and WSP also urge drivers to stay home and do not drive if you have to.
The National Weather Service predicts more snow to fall into the early morning hours Tuesday with total storm amounts up to 2 inches in spots.