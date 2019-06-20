TIETON, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating after a fatal crash Thursday evening.
Deputies say around 5:00 p.m. a the driver of a Dodge Ram ran a stop sign hitting a van in the intersection of North Tieton Road and Rosenkranz.
Deputies say the van rolled and everyone inside was taken to the hospital, one person later died. Right now the crash is under investigation by the Yakima County sheriff's Office traffic unit.
This is the 11th fatality collision this year on county roads.