YAKIMA, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Monday evening.
Deputies were called to the 900 block of W. 1st Ave in Toppenish around 6:20p.m. due to a gun shot victim. According to the Deputies, information about the situation was restricted as Toppenish and Tribal Police got to the scene. Deputies say the caller was not answering questions from dispatch.
Tribal Police eventually found the gun shot victim and took them to the hospital where they received treatment.
Toppenish Police then saw a car speeding out of the area and pulled it over.
After many interviews, officers identified a suspect from the car. The Yakima County Sheriff Deputies then arrested a 26-year-old Grandview man on two counts of Assault 1st, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Drive-By Shooting.
Several hours later, a local hospital called the sheriff's office to report another gun shot victim they though may have been connected to the shooting. After a deputy talked with the victim, it was determined the second victim was involved in the earlier shooting. Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.
The Yakima County Sheriff Deputies are continuing to investigate this incident and anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office.