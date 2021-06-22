SALEM, OR - Oregon State Police (OSP) arrest two men during a traffic stop after finding 55.1 pounds of methamphetamine in addition to cocaine and fentanyl pills Saturday.
On June 19 around 7:00 PM a Trooper from the Klamath Falls Area Command stopped a vehicle for failure to drive within its lane on U.S. Highway 97 near milepost 264. During the traffic stop, the Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity, and a consent search was conducted.
The search of the vehicle revealed approximately 55.1 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 2.2 pounds of cocaine, and approximately 1,027 grams of suspected fentanyl pills concealed in the vehicle.
The driver was identified as Daniel Ponce Gonzalez (36) from Yakima, Washington, and the passenger was identified as Benjamin Madrigal Birrueta (20) from Madera, California.
Mr. Ponce Gonzalez and Mr. Madrigal Birrueta were lodged at the Klamath County Jail for Unlawful Possession and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession and Delivery of Cocaine, Unlawful Possession and Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Forged Instrument.