YAKIMA, WA -Police searching for white man and white woman after foot chase late Sunday night.
Officers say this all started when an officer spotted a man and woman in dark clothing walking on the Yakima Greenway near Sarg Hubbard Park.
The park is closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and officers approached the two of them around 11 p.m.
An officer tried to stop the two, but the man took off running and then jumped into the Yakima river.
The officer called out for the man but had no success.
Another officer jumped into the river to try to find him but failed to do so.
Due to darkness, a rescue boat was not sent out.
An hour later, the search was called off but the search will start back up Monday morning.
Police are still searching for the woman.
This is a developing moving and we will keep you updated as we learn more.