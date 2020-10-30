YAKIMA, WA - Yakima was ranked the 21st best place to celebrate Halloween this year. SmartAsset researched 210 cities in the U.S. based on family friendliness, safety, weather and the concentration of candy and costume shops.
The safety metric measured the amount of COVID-19 infections and property and violent crime rate everyday that started October 17th.
"There’s millions and millions of kids out there that want to celebrate Halloween, and families can still do so as long as they follow CDC guidelines and guidelines from local governments." Said SmartAsset spokesperson, Mark LoCastro.
The SmartAsset's study found that Americans are still predicted to spend over $8 billion this Halloween. In 2019, Americans spent over $8.7 billion dollars.
"You can celebrate at home with your family and stuff, you guys can just buy candy and watch Halloween movies. That’s what we are going to do, we went to go Halloween shopping for costumes and candy, and we’re actually going to make cake pops too." Said a shopper at Walmart Supercenter, Heidi Gomez.
