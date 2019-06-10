YAKIMA, WA - The vice president of the Yakima school board has been removed in a vote by other members.

Donald Davis Jr. was removed from his role on the board Monday.

Officials say the 4-0 vote that censured Davis and removed him came in response to two complaints during the past school year.

Details of the complaints were not immediately reported.

Board member Graciela Villanueva was chosen as the new vice president.

Davis, who was absent from the meeting, was previously expected to remain in the vice president role until November.