YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima School District (YSD) took advantage of the lowest bond interest rates the district has ever seen, saving taxpayers more than 2.8 million dollars over the next ten years.
Bond interest rates dropped from 5 percent to less than one percent on Inauguration day and the district decided to act fast said YSD Executive Director of Financial Services, Becky Nissen.
"It's great to give back to the community, a positive thing for the district, and overall, we are all winners in the community when we figure out great things like this that we can do," said Nissen.
Nissen said YSD collects levy taxes on an annual basis so taxpayers won't see changes until the next year.
YSD last financed back in 2009 when they built Eisenhower and remodeled Davis High Schools said Nissen. She said they couldn't have done this without the support of their financial advisors and partners across the state.