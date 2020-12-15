YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Union Gospel Mission has seen about 200 people on their campus in one night, and since the pandemic, they had to get creative with space; outdoor space.
Yakima County donated six adult outdoor shelters, which fit about 11 people in each.
"Being homeless can be really, really bad, but being homeless in the snow, is awful and life-threatening," said Yakima Union Gospel Mission C.E.O., Mike Johnson.
The Gospel Mission installed heat and insulation to shelters just in time for the first snowfall said Johnson.
“We wouldn’t be able to have a safe, warm place for people when the snow starts falling, and we already had so many extra deaths this year among the homeless population, I just can’t imagine how worse it would be without the generosity of our community," said Johnson.
Anyone can walk-in to Yakima Gospel Union Mission and ask for emergency overnight shelter as long as there's room.
Everyone's situation is different, so people can stay as long as they need to with mail services, showers, laundry, and case managers available said Johnson.
The Yakima Gospel Union Mission has transitional housing, addiction recovery, and available family shelters. Family shelters are enclosed and fit six people. Other shelters are divided between men and women for safety.
Camp Hope, another homeless shelter in Yakima County, can help shelter people if the Union Gospel is at capacity.