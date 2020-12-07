Yakima Valley College (YVC) saw a 15 percent decline in enrollment from fall 2019 to fall of 2020.
YVC expects students that lost their job or parents that became too busy to enroll again once the pandemic is over said YVC Director of Community Relations, Dustin Wunderlich.
Ten percent of classes that are more hands-on remain in-person, including dental hygiene and veterinary technician degrees.
"I’ve been really inspired to see how our faculty and our students have taken up this challenging time, and on our faculty’s part, really been creative in thinking about how to continue to deliver high quality, engaging instruction to our students," said Wunderlich.
Wunderlich said YVC teachers reach out to students that seem less engaged in class. He said YVC still has their writing and math center, counseling and tutoring programs offered online.
88 percent of YVC students said they feel online classes are going well and still feel connected with their professors, according to a school survey.
As a single mom, with eight kids at home, her education has often been put last. The ASYVC President, Penny Tahmalwash, said online classes have been convenient but nothing compares to in-person learning.
As a business administrator student, Tahmalwash said she felt lucky that her teachers are tech savvy and reach out to students that are struggling. She said she just wants to see more communication from her professors going into next quarter.
Tahmalwash said any student struggling or in need of extra guidance to feel free to reach out to her.
Classes remain online for winter quarter, decisions on spring quarter class will be made at a later date.