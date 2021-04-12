YAKIMA, WA - Taste & See Deli is one of 53 participating restaurants and is thrilled to be back since the event was canceled last year. The Yakima Valley Restaurant Week is a two-week-long event this year, ending April 17th.
"I think if they just come, even just one time, and see what we're about here, they'll want to come back," said Taste & See Deli owner's daughter and manager, Holly Jorgensen.
They had to let four of their employees go since the pandemic started, now only she and two others are working to make ends meet for the business.
But through it all, it's been the loyal customers still coming back that has kept them going said Jorgensen.
"On your worst day, when you see that familiar face," said Jorgensen, "it warms your heart and helps us wake up and do this every day."
Even after reopening, sales have been slow said, Jorgensen. She says she hopes this restaurant week can help get their name back out there and bring in new customers and more business.
Every participating restaurant has a 15, 25, or 35 dollars special found online.