UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash on Wildhorse Road between mileposts 3 and 4.

Deputies say just before 3:00 a.m. Tuesday a red 1997 Ford Thunderbird had left the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck a tree near the border of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

There were three people in the car including the driver, 18 year old male Logan Foster of Weston, a 15 year old female and a 16 year old male. The 16 year old male was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The 15 year old female and the 18 year old driver, Logan Foster, were transported to an area hospital.

Investigation is ongoing at this time.