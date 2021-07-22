RICHLAND, Wash. - July 23, 24 and 25, Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) will be offering free shuttle services to two popular community events.
People can catch a shuttle looping every 15 minutes at Fran Rish Stadium starting at 8:30 am Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 for Art in the Park.
The shuttle will stop at Knight Street Transit Center, John Dam Plaza, and in front of Greenies near the entrance to Howard Amon Park.
On Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 24, those going to the Kennewick side of the river for this year’s HAPO Columbia Cup can catch a BFT shuttle at Knight Street Transit Center in Richland or Lampson Stadium in Kennewick.
The shuttle will be departing every hour on the hour between 8:00 am and 12:00 pm both days to Columbia Park.