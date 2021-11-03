PASCO, WA - The Pasco Walmart was evacuated after a fire broke out in the clothing section of the store Tuesday evening.
The Pasco Police and Fire Department were sent to the Walmart on Road 68 in Pasco around 9:15 PM. The flames were put out within a few minutes as only a clothing rack had caught on fire.
Pasco Police said a young boy of elementary school age used a lighter to burn a clothing rack. After the boy did this he left the store with his mother. His mother had no idea her son did this because she was near the registers.
"We are still investigating the case and attempting to ID the young boy," said Sgt. Pruneda from the Pasco Police Department. "I do not have an estimate on how much money was lost but, it is safe to say hundreds of dollars worth of damage."
Pasco Police said if the boy is younger than 12 years old, he cannot be prosecuted for a crime in WA State.