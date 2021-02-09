YAKIMA, WA - The YWCA Persimmon Boutique helps more than 300 women every year, but since the pandemic, they have seen a 30 percent increase in people calling for their services said the YWCA Executive Director, Cheri Kilty.
"The YWCA mission is to empower women and eliminate racism and we don't often think about how those two things are also impacted by the clothes that we wear or how we feel about ourselves in those clothes, " said Kilty.
The boutique has given domestic violence victims and survivors five outfits for free with shoes and accessories included said Kilty. A staff member can help people set up an appointment.
"We want to do everything that we can to lift women up in this community so they can be the best they can be," said Kilty.
The boutique gets new and gently used clothing items donated daily said Kilty. People can also now shop online.
Persimmon Boutique employs domestic violence survivors that may need work experience to help them get back on their feet said Kilty.
The YWCA has a 24 hour free and anonymous helpline, call 509-248-7796.