TRI-CITIES, WA - COVID-19 cases are going up in our community. As kids get ready to go back to school, parents may want to know how to keep their kids safe.
With the rise in cases, because of the Delta variant, health officers at Benton Franklin Health District will monitor things closely.
They also want to note that children twelve years or older do have the opportunity to get vaccinated.
Dr. Amy Person with BFHD said she hopes many have taken advantage of that to provide that extra layer of protection. She said it is safe to go back to school.
"Yes. Schools were able, even throughout last year, to demonstrate that they can have kids back in school. Keep kids safe, keep staff safe. When they use all the infection prevention protocols that have been developed by the department of health," she said.
But she said kids do need to be in school because education is important. Their goal is for kids to get the education they need in a safe environment.