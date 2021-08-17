TRI-CITIES, WA - Your next power bill may cost you more, after several weeks of high temperatures. Here are some tips to save you money and help stop global warming.
The average monthly electricity bill is about $114.44. That adds up to more than $1,300 per year and when money is tight, reducing your electricity bill is one of the quickest ways to save each month.
Some ways to help with energy savings are closing the blinds on the sunny side of the house during the day.
Avoid cooking on a stove or oven during hot days because they put off a lot of heat.
Also, unplug cords and power cables that you are not using all the time, like cell phone chargers and game consoles.
The Department of Energy suggests that you set your thermostat to 78 degrees or the highest compared setting for you.
"Another thing that really helps is setting your thermostat a little bit higher, so set that temperature in your house just a little bit higher than you normally would and use that ceiling fan or oscillating fan. It kind of gives you that wind chill effect and makes it feel cooler in the house than it really is," Stacey Azure, Communication Specialist with Franklin PUD, said.
If you still want to make sure you are saving the most money you can, you are welcome to request an electricity audit.
Franklin PUD offers a free audit where they will do a room-by-room examination of your home and look at your electricity bills to help determine where you are wasting energy. You can follow their recommendations to help reduce your electric bill.