YAKIMA, WA - Celtic Cup has been celebrating and honoring its Irish culture for seven years in Yakima. Everything is Irish themed.
"I just really wanted to bring some Irish love, something fun not just the same-old, same-old," said owner, Holly Ellingsworth.
Celtic Cup has about 40 red bull and specialty coffee drinks. Lindsey and Sophia's favorite- an iced Irish Blessing.
Ellingsworth said she sees about 100 customers daily. She said she takes pride in customer-service and wants each customer is fulfilled.
"With everything going up in expense, you gotta make sure they are getting what they deserve as well," said Ellingsworth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.