Columbia Basin Dive Rescue honors Hanford High athlete

RICHLAND, WA - Columbia Basin Dive Rescue are planning to honor the legacy of a teen who drowned in the Yakima River almost two years ago.
Dimitri Kennedy-Woody was a high school senior at Hanford High. Two years ago, he and some friends jumped into the Yakima River off the railroad bridge near State Route 240. He did not resurface.
His death has since changed how Columbia Basin Dive Rescue would perform their rescues.
Last year, the Dive Rescue team was able to find two people who went missing during a boating accident. A member of the rescue team said Kennedy-Woody played a big part in these searches.
"We wouldn’t have been able to do that, had it not been for what we experienced with Demitri," a fundraising officer, Phil Morton said.
The Dive Rescue team uses a piece of technology that helps them better see underwater. The technology existed before however, the cost was too much, but with fundraising and community support the dive rescue team was able to buy the technology within three months.
The dive rescue now uses a Side-Scan Sonar (SSS). They say it’s best tool for the water and conditions Tri-Cities and surrounding areas have. SSS is used for underwater imaging and it was used in last year’s rescues.
Whether this technology is used for rescues or searches Morton said, he wants all families to have closure.
"Being on that shore line, you know watching these searches happened, anxiety waiting for a word on our loved ones," Morton said. "So we understand how important it is for that love one to be found and for them to be brought back to their families."
The team said, if it was not for Kennedy-Woody, the team would have delayed the purchase of the SSS. Now, they want to honor his memory.
Columbia Basin Five Rescue team invites everyone to their open house on February 22, 2020. They say this is the best opportunity to learn how the SSS works. The open house will be held at Columbia Basin Rescue Dive’s Richland station and will start at noon.