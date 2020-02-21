Columbia Basin Dive Rescue honors Hanford High athlete

6-3-18 UPDATE: RICHLAND, WA- Police have confirmed that the body of Dmetri Kennedy-Woody was recovered from the Yakima River Sunday. Around 10:00 a.m. Sunday, crews located Kennedy-Woody under the SR 240 bridge. 5-29-18 UPDATE: RICHLAND, WA - A football coach has identified Hanford High School senior Dmetri Kennedy-Woody as the 18-year-old who went missing Monday after jumping off the railroad bridge. Dive Rescue called off the search this afternoon, saying they have do...