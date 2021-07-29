Elevate your sleepover with tents and teepees

PROSSER, WA - Slumber parties can be fun and festive, but planning for one can sometimes be stressful. Poshly Pitched is taking that stress away by setting up a sleepover for you.
Planning sleepovers can be hard especially if you want to use a tent. But the owner of Poshly Pitched wants to help you create a party of sleepovers that you will never forget.
Poshly Pitched has two different types of tents that you can rent, a large bell tent or teepee tent.
They also offer several different themes to choose from including, Starwars and Harry Potter.
Poshly Pitched brings the party to your home, they can set everything up and then return the next day to break it all down.
The tents can be arranged to fit your needs.
Sara Johnson, the owner said their party includes things like tents, camp mattresses, pillows, blankets, and even a stuffed animal.
"You can set up for date nights or kids slumber parties, bachelorette parties, picnics. You can even do a picnic inside the bell tent," she said.
The teepee setup starts at $245. The bell tents range up to $425 a night, but it all depends on what you add.
For more information, you can visit their website at www.poshlypitched.com or their Instagram at @poshly_pitched.