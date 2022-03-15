KENNEWICK, WA - Ukrainian exchange students have come right here to Tri-Cities. One of them is Anastacia Maneichik, who came in 2005, and studied at Columbia High School in Burbank until 2006. She now lives back in Ukraine with her 5-year-old son.
"I miss Tri-Cities and all of my friends there," said Maneichik.
Maneichik says that she feels the Ukrainian government has been doing a good job keeping them updated about the bombings, sirens, and supplies.
"Everyone is emptying out the grocery stores. People are panicking and buying everything," said Maneichik.
She spent her birthday in her apartment basement with her son. That's where they have been sleeping every night sine the Russian invasion. She said she's scared the government will not allow her to post any videos of what is going on.
"Because I heard Russian soldiers could find my location and bomb me," said Maneichik. "And all the news that Russia is airing is propaganda."
She is grateful for the support of people around the world and continues encouraging all Americans to find ways to help Ukrainian soldiers and refugees.
A friend of hers has set up a GoFundMe page to help her.
One way to donate funds is through the National Bank of Ukraine which has opened a special account to raise funds for the Ukrainian Army. The account is multi-currency.
For donations in USD:
SWIFT Code NBU: NBUA UA UX
JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, New York
SWIFT Code: CHASUS33
Account: 400807238
383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, USA
Bank account: UA843000010000000047330992708
"I know this country will be free because our army will not give up. I don't know a single one of my friends with husbands who left Ukraine. They all stayed to fight and even so did the women." said Maneichik.
