TRI-CITIES, WA - You can rent a house, a car, a pool, a storage place and now a boat.
"Get My Boat" is a national company that helps connect people who want to rent boats with boat owners, captains, and professional charter companies so they can get out on the water.
In the Tri-Cities, there are currently four listings for boat rentals, including pontoons and jet skis. In Kennewick, they range from $200 an hour to $800 a day.
You can filter it out by dates, group size, or budget. Each situation is different which is why on the booking page, you can communicate directly with the boat owner to figure out those details.
Val Streif with "Get My Boat" said it is free to sign up and the process is fairly quick and easy. And if issues do come up, there is a 24/7 customer service team ready to help. Val also wants to stress safety with renting a boat.
"You know licensing rules vary by state and location. we just require that everyone check the rules based on where you are boating so that they make sure that they are following the law," she said.
If you are unfamiliar with boating, Val recommends having a captain on board.
You can find more information on their website at getmyboat.com.