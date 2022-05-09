GRANDVIEW, Wash. - The state's department of agriculture started its first year of Japanese Beetles eradication treatment. Yakima Pesticide Manage Division teams sprayed the lawns of about 200 homes today.
Out of the 4,200 Grandview residents within the treatment area, more than 1,800 already said yes to treatment.
"The more people say yes, the more effective the treatment becomes as a whole," said the Japanese Beetles Eradication Coordinator, Camilo Acosta.
The department found 24,000 Japanese Beetles in Grandview last year. It could take five years of treatment to get rid of Japanese Beetles for good, said Acosta.
"If they have beetles and they say no, then I'm gonna get beetles again, and it's just going to take longer," said Grandview homeowner, Melodie Smith.
After trapping 1,000 beetles last year, Smith said treating her lawn was a no-brainer. She said she's encouraging all of her neighbors to get treated too.
Few homeowners said no. Acosta said they are just worried about chemicals on their lawns and gardens.
"But they're very much the minority, most people really want this thing gone," said Acosta.
Smith said Japanese Beetles have destroyed her rose bushes and raspberry beds for three years now.
"It's sad because I love the roses, I love the garden, I like to plant things, I like to see the plants happy and not all chewed on," said Smith.
The department starts setting up traps around town next week. To limit spread, the department is implementing a quarantine of yard waster, topsoil, compost and more by July.
