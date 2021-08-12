TRI-CITIES, WA - Many students head back to school this month and families are already doing their back to school shopping. But for some, getting school supplies is not always easy.
The Tri-Cities nonprofit, Beautifully Inspired, helps foster families year-round. They support families with things like clothes and diapers. Now that back-to-school season is in full swing in August, they are helping foster kids with school supplies and backpacks.
On August 14th, the nonprofit is hosting an open house. This is your opportunity to bring school supplies and a backpack to help foster kids in our community and learn more about the nonprofit.
There will also be cookies available. Brooke Lamberson, the president and founder of the nonprofit, said this can help because sometimes parents are looking around last minute to get their kids ready for school.
"If you have a foster child, and let's say you get them just, maybe before school start or as school starts, and they come with nothing. Maybe they come with just the clothes on their back. You're not only rushing around to get the rest of your house ready, but now you are rushing around trying to get everything that they need and help settle them into your home," she said.
Brooke said everything the community does, helps them. She said they would not be where they are six years later, without the Tri-Cities.
You can drop off book bags and school supplies at 3516 West 27th in Kennewick. For more information about Beautifully Inspired, you can go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BeautifullyInspiredThreads.