HERMISTON, OR - Watermelon is popular during the summer, especially at cookouts and picnics.
More than 30 states in the US grow watermelons and it is also found right here in our back yard. The Hermiston Watermelons have been in our area since 1957. That's over six decades.
Now, watermelon is considered to be a fruit and is eaten as one, but did you know, it's an old debate because many gardeners and watermelon experts considered it a vegetable because of the way it grows.
Patrick Walchil, the owner of Walchil Farm, has a message for you.
"I like to say on behalf of National Watermelon Day. For us, we like the watermelon eaters. So, we would like to see them celebrate a little bit more," he said.
If you are going to eat watermelon on any day, why not on the national day. He invites you to come out and give the watermelon on our backyard a try.
You can find their watermelon in local stores or you can go out to Hermiston.