TRI-CITIES, WA - Learning to fly a plane can be expensive, but if you are okay with settling and learning to pilot an RC plane. There's an event coming up that will teach you for free.
The first-ever "Learn to Fly" event is coming to the Tri-Cities thanks to Tri-Cities RC Modelers.
On August 21st, you will have the opportunity to fly one yourself. They will have what they call a "buddy box" where you will be with an instructor. The instructor will help you get a plane in the air then hands the controls to you.
The member of the TCRCM has advice for those interested.
"It's exciting and fearful at the same time, especially if it is your first time flying completely by yourself. We will take that fear factor away because we will somebody on the transmitter with you that will save the airplane if something goes arises," Rob Skiba, a member with TCRCM, said.
"The instructors are there for you to bring you every step of the way from building, to inspecting the aircraft, to learning to actually fly it. They take it one step at a time. You know have to jump right into it," John Patton, the president with TCRCM, said.
If you have an interest in aviation, you are encouraged to come out. The event is free, but if you pay $30 you will get lunch, a 3 month Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) membership, a local TCRCM membership, and a chance to win two model airplanes.
The event will be at 3430 Beardsley Road which is the TCRCM Field. It starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. For more information, go to their website at TCRCM.com. The event would not be possible without their sponsors Horizon Hobby and the Kennewick Hobby town store.