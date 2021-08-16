Make an impact on global climate change locally

TRI-CITIES, WA - The United Nations has declared global climate change a "Code Red for Humanity" releasing a report last week on the danger of human-caused climate change.
The best way to have the conversation about global climate change is to start one: to speak up. Talk to your friends and family, and make sure your representatives are making good decisions.
It is not easy to talk about the climate crisis right now, because it may be difficult as an individual person to feel like you have an impact. But, you do.
"And, the worst thing to do is to disempower people from taking action. The worst thing we can do is overwhelm them and have them shrink and feel like they can't have an impact," Bill Moyer, the co-founder and executive, with Backbone Campaign said.
Moyer said it is important to connect the dots of what is happening globally and what happens locally and activate people.
"So, they just spend less time attending the things that are not empowering or are actually disempower in their lives, like too much TV or things that aren't really or too much time on social media, for instance, instead give them opportunities and ways to imagine themselves give impact in a place, in their community," he said.
You can do this by speaking up and voicing your concerns or even asking your questions on the climate crisis. And tell everyone. Write to your local representative and elected officials and talk to your family and friends.
"What I have learned over the years is that people fight for, they protect what they love. So, whether that is the people in the community that they love, or the creatures in their community, the place that they love. People fight for what they love," he said.
Bill's nonprofit focuses on using art and creativity to community values in communities. He said their goal is to push policies that are in the public's interest.
"How do regular people have a voice that can complete with the drone of corporate power and their influence on elected officials, how can regular people lead," he said.
If you would like to make a change in our community, here are the emails of our elected leaders below.
Governor - Jay Inslee
Governor Jay Inslee
Office of the Governor
PO Box 40002
Olympia, WA 98504-0002
Lt. Governor - Denny Heck
Secretary of State - Kim Wyman
State Treasurer - Mike Pellicciotti
State Auditor - Pat McCarthy
Attorney General - Bob Ferguson
Commissioner of Public Lands - Hilary Franz
Superintendent of Public Instruction - Chris Reykdal
Click here for Chris Reykdal.
Olympia, WA 98504-7200
Insurance Commissioner - Mike Kreidler
Click here for Mike Kreidler.