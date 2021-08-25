TRI-CITIES, WA - If you have recently been billed a property tax by the Benton County Mosquito Control, you are not the only one.
If you live in the designated areas, every year you pay for a mosquito control assessment. But this year, there was an error.
There are 72,000 parcels that the Benton County Mosquito Control bills. Angela Beehler with Mosquito Control said they got calls from the residents earlier this year that they were billed incorrectly.
"That is because some were built incorrectly and some were left off those originally statements so that is where that correction was made," she said.
We are right in the middle of West Nile virus season, Angela said we are hot in the community right now. We have the West Nile virus activity in the mosquito population, all throughout the district, she said she wants to remind people to wear mosquito repellent.
Let Benton County Mosquito Control know the areas of standing water that needs to be check or treated. Since you are paying for that service in your property tax statement, they are there to help you. Just give them a call if you need anything.
They are located at 4951 W Van Giesen St in West Richland. For more information, you can also visit their website at https://www.mosquitocontrol.org/.